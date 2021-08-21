Smuggling: Customs seize gold worth Rs 1 crore from Kannur native at Kochi Airport

Kochi: The customs on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 1 crore from a Kannur native at the Cochin International Airport Limited.

It is understood that the gold was smuggled from Riyadh by hiding it inside a speaker.

In recent times a number of gold smuggling cases have been reported in Kerala. The most notorious of gold smuggling cases happened last July when 30kg of gold was seized from the Thiruvananthapuram Airport inside a diplomatic bag.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar is one of the accused in that case.

In June, the customs had seized over 2kg of gold from a Malappuram native at the Kariput Airport.

The incident had sparked another controversy as on the same day, five youngsters died in a road accident at Ramanattukara. They were later linked to the smuggling.

Last month, three customs officers were dismissed for their alleged involvement in a gold smuggling incident that happened at the Kannur Airport in 2019.