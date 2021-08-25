Anti-Taliban post: Death threat for Muslim League MLA MK Muneer

Kozhikode: MK Muneer MLA has said that he received a threat mail for posting about the Taliban on Facebook.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader has complained to the chief minister and the state police chief and handed over a copy of the unattributed letter.

The letter has threatened to harm Muneer and his family if he did not withdraw the post against the Taliban within 24 hours.

In the letter, Muneer has been warned to not invite the fate of 'Joseph mash', the reference being the infamous hand-chop incident from 2010 involving TJ Joseph, a professor of Newman College, Thodupzha.

Joseph's hand was chopped off at the wrist by members of the Popular Front of India who claimed that a questionnaire the professor had set was blasphemous.

The letter that was posted in Thiruvananthapuram claims that Muneer is anti-Muslim and a friend of the RSS. It ends by saying that the Taliban was a marvel.

Muneer had written that the Taliban was an evil philosophy that fractures human bond and that it must be opposed. Muneer said that he will not change a word from his post.