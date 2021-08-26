Bishop Jacob Mar Barnabas of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2021 02:29 PM IST Updated: August 26, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Gurugram Syro Malankara Catholic Church Bishop Dr Jacob Mar Barnabas

New Delhi: Bishop Dr Jacob Mar Barnabas of the Gurugram diocese of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church passed away near here on Thursday. He was 60.

The Bishop was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the last one week. His condition worsened on Thursday morning. 

Bishop Jacob Mar Barnabas was born on 3 December, 1960, to Geevarghese and Rachel in the Karikulam Family of Ranni, Pathanamthitta, in Kerala.

He was ordained priest on 2 October, 1986. He was consecrated as the first bishop of the Diocese of Gurugram in May, 2007. 

In February, 2007 Pope Benedict XVI appointed him as the Apostolic Visitator for the Malankara Community in the Extra Territorial Regions in India and the Titular Bishop of Bapara. 

