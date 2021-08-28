Kakkanad drug seizure: Excise arrest female accused who was let off earlier

Kochi: The excise department, after drawing flak for allegedly letting go two accused in connection with a drug seizure in Kochi, registered the sixth arrest on Saturday.

Thiruvalla-native Thoyiba was arrested after she had been summoned here by the excise crime branch that is probing the case.

She is accused of smuggling drugs, including MDMA, a psychotropic drug, also called Ecstasy, from Chennai to Kochi.

Last week, the excise had busted a drug racket that was operating out of a flat at Kakkanad in Kochi.

Seven persons were shown in a picture released by the department, however, a Manorama News report had found that only five of them were booked while two others, including Thoyiba had been let off.

On August 19, seven persons were reportedly found in possession of drugs at a flat at Kakkanad. Initially, 84 gram MDMA was seized, however, over 1 kg of drugs was found stashed at the location, the Manorama News had reported.

According to the excise, the group had done drug deals in Kochi using the lockdown as a cover.

Assistant Excise Commissioner TM Kasim told Manorama News that the department has been observing suspicious apartments in the city based on tips given by those in custody.