Mother immolates self and her two kids in Angamaly allegedly due to financial crisis

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2021 04:55 PM IST Updated: September 01, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Image for representation only. B Calkins/Shutterstock

Kochi: A woman died of burns after allegedly killing her two children, aged three and six, by setting them ablaze after pouring kerosene on them at Peringanparambu near Angamaly on Wednesday, Manorama News reported.

The Angamaly Police confirmed the death of a boy child named Arush (Kunju, 3) and his elder sister Ardra (Chinnu, 6). The mother Anju, aged 29, who had suffered third-degree burns died at the Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

Locals, who reportedly rushed to the house shortly after the incident, took the children to a private hospital. However, the children were declared dead en route.

Manorama News reported that Anju's husband Anoop had died of a cardiac arrest last month. According to reports, the family had a severe financial crisis.
(Note: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)

