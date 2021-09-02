Govt issues fresh transfer orders for IAS officers; new collectors for four districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced its latest transfer and posting of IAS officers. The district collectors of Kannur, Malappuram, Kollam and Wayanad have also been changed.

TV Anupama, who was the Director, Woman and Child Development, has been transferred and posted as Director, Scheduled Tribes Development Department. She will hold the additional charge of Commissioner of Entrance Examinations.

Mohammed Y Safirulla K has been posted as Special Commissioner, Kerala Goods and Services Tax Department.

He has been moved from the post of Additional Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology Department, but will continue to hold the additional charge of Project Director, e-Health.

An order issued by the General Administration Department also mentions about the creation of two ex-cadre posts; Chief Executive Officer for Cochin Smart Mission Limited and Director, Agriculture Development & Farmers Welfare Department.

Both the posts have been created for a period of one year. S Shanavas has been posted as the CEO of Smart Mission while outgoing Kannur district collector TV Subhash gets the new responsibility in Agriculture Development.

Change of collectors

Kannur

Former: TV Subhash

Current: Chandrasekar S

Malappuram

Former: Gopalakrishnan K

Current: Premkumar VR

Kollam

Former: Abdul Nasar

Current: Afsana Perveen

Wayanad

Former: Adeela Abdulla

Current: Geetha A