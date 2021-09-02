ISRO's wind tunnel construction hits a roadblock – a literal one

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) plans to set up a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at its Thumba facility has hit an unusual roadblock – a literal roadblock.

It is the height of a foot-over-bridge near Kazhakootam in the capital that has obstructed the movement of a cargo meant for the construction of the wind tunnel.

A 96-wheel vehicle carrying the cargo has been stranded on the roadside for the past few days. Authorities are now planning to level a sewer to get the vehicle to circumvent the overbridge and reach its destination.

The cargo comprising at least two components is 6.05m at the height part. The heaviest cargo weighs 128 tonnes while the other one weighs 56 tonnes and heights are 5.7m and 6.05m respectively.

The cargo that left Mumbai was received on August 18 at the Kollam Port. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and the Kerala Police had worked hard to transport the massive vehicle.

Tree branches and even electricity posts were removed en route to make the journey a smooth one. As a result, the vehicle's movement across as many as 14 KSEB sections had gone without many hassles.

The authorities had anticipated a different foot-over-bridge to pose an obstruction, but it managed to pass through. It was a second overbridge that blocked the path of the vehicle that is manned by 12 personnel.

ISRO has been working to set up a Trisonic Wind Tunnel at the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS).

According to ISRO, the Trisonic Wind Tunnel is a device for generating controlled, uniform, steady Mach number flow conditions in the test section for testing scaled models of launch vehicles, spacecraft, etc.