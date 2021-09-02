Puthukkad (Thrissur): The timely intervention of a nurse through artificial respiration has brought a two-and-a-half-year-old child back to life.

When Sreeja Pramod took the motionless child in her hands, she only wished for the toddler's life. The child, who is her neighbour, had collapsed at home, showing to breathing distress. After Sreeja gave artificial respiration the child was rushed to the nearest hospital.

When the doctors at the hospital said the artificial respiration given by the nurse saved the baby, everyone heaved a sigh of relief.

Sreeja is now in quarantine as the child was found positive for COVID-19 during hospital tests.

Sreeja is a palliative care nurse associated with the family health centre in the Nenmanikkara Panchayat.

She was at her house on Sunday when the woman living in her neighbourhood came with the child. The child had almost collapsed after frequent vomiting and respiratory distress.

Because of the COVID-19 threat artificial respiration could not be given, so Sreeja asked the woman to rush the child to a nearest hospital. She left the baby with the nurse and went to call her husband.

But Sreeja realised that the baby was in a critical condition and needed to be resuscitated before being taken to hospital. She gave the child a mouth-to-mouth resuscitation without worrying about any infection risk. The child's parents and Sreeja's husband rushed the child to a private hospital and then to the medical college hospital.

The child who was discharged from hospital after two days, is now hale and hearty.

For Sreeja who is undergoing quarantine, there's nothing more satisfying than saving a life.