Nipah Virus: 15 more test negative from contact list

Published: September 09, 2021 08:51 AM IST Updated: September 09, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Police closes the road at Kulamadu junction in Kozhikode after a 12-year-old boy dies of the Nipah virus here. Photo: Sajeesh Sankar/Manorama

Kozhikode: Fifteen more samples tested for the Nipah virus yielded negative results on Thursday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that the 15 samples collected from individuals in the contact list of the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to the virus on Sunday, returned negative from the Kozhikode Medical College laboratory.

More samples from the contact list will be subjected to testing at the earliest.

With this, 61 people who had come in close contact with the Nipah victim have yielded negative results. In all 46 tested negative on Wednesday.

Currently, 64 people are under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the minister added.

A special team from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is expected to reach Kozhikode on Thursday to take stock of the situation.

