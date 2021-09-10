Kollam: The chargesheet against Kiran Kumar, husband of Vismaya V Nair who took her own life in June alleging harassment over dowry, will be submitted in the court on Friday.

With statements of 40 key witnesses and various digital evidence pinning Kiran in the case, the Police, led by Deputy superintendent P Rajkumar, is gunning for a maximum sentence.

The main digital evidence is the many WhatsApp messages Vismaya had sent to her friends and relatives informing them about the constant abuse she had to endure at her husband's home.

The statements of the doctors who performed the postmortem on Vismaya, the forensic expert, and friends of Vismaya too are key.

To ensure that Kiran does not get bail in a case that rattled Kerala's conscience, the Police had hurried through the paperwork to file the chargesheet within 90 days of the incident.

The court had thrice rejected Kiran's bail application.

An application for the remand of the accused in judicial custody will also be filed today along with the chargesheet.

The case



Vismaya, 24, of Kaithodu at Nilamel in Kollam was found hanging in the bathroom at Kiran's house on June 21, a little over a year after they tied the knot on May 31, 2020.



Her family alleged she was murdered over dowry. They made public photographs of injuries Kiran, a Sooranadu resident, had inflicted on her and related messages she had sent.

The images show injuries on her face and arms.

Kiran too had admitted to physically assaulting Vismaya, but maintained that he had not beaten her on the night she died.

The police investigation has also found that Kiran had beaten up Vismaya several times at their residence and on public roads.

Once the incident came to light, Kiran, an employee of the Motor Vehicles Department of the Kerala government, was sacked from his job.

Kumar is facing charges of dowry abuse and domestic violence.

The case will be heard at the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court at Sasthamcotta in Kollam district.