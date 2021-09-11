Kanam tells colleagues to not generalise 'isolated incidents' of police highhandedness

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has said that political leaders should not follow the media and generalize incidents.

He was referring to CPI leader Annie Raja's recent criticism of the Kerala Police that had resulted in her getting the stick from the party's state leadership.

Raja's statement on the presence of an 'RSS gang' in Kerala Police had upset the ruling LDF, of which the CPI is a prominent constituent.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Kanam said: "Isolated incidents related to the police will happen under any government. It is the business of the media to generalize such things, but political leaders must refrain from doing the same."

'Guru was not disrespected'

Kanam said that the CPI has always regarded Sree Narayana Guru as the foremost social reformer in Kerala.

The party had earlier reprimanded its Idukki district secretary KK Sivaraman for criticising CPI mouthpiece, Janayugom by saying that the Guru was not featured prominently by the newspaper on his birth anniversary that was observed on August 23.

"The greatness of the Guru cannot be measured by the size of a picture given in a column. Janayugom has not disrespected Guru," Kanam said.

Potshot at Kerala Congress (M)

Analysing the LDF's election victory in the Assembly Polls, Kanam made a veiled attack on fellow constituent, Kerala Congress (M). The party led by Jose K Mani that had contested in 12 seats had only won in five in the polls held in April this year.

The state secretary said that while the exit of the party led by Jose K Mani "weakened the UDF, it did not bring enough gain to the LDF as was expected".