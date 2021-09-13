Monsoon intensifies, heavy rains likely until Wednesday, yellow alert in 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Monsoon has intensified in Kerala after a lull. The Met predicts intense rain in the state until Wednesday, September 15.

A yellow alert has been declared for all districts extending from Kottayam district to the northernmost Kasaragod district, with the exception of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

The rains have intensified as a low-pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal.

Fisherfolk has been advised not to venture into the sea. Trips to beaches and frolicking on the sea shore have been banned.

Journeys to hilly areas too should be avoided.

The State had been receiving intermittent rains in the last couple of months, but unusually they were mostly not intense as it was often during the peak of the monsoon season.