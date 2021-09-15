'Waited for 50 days before moving women’s panel’: Former Haritha leaders attack IUML leadership

Kozhikode: Former leaders of Haritha, the women students' wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have launched a scathing attack on the party leadership for not taking action against the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF) leaders who allegedly used derogatory remarks against them.

Addressing the media in Kozhikode on Wednesday, former state general secretary of the womens' outfit, Najma Tabsheera, said there was no delay in approaching the leadership with their complaint. "We had sent the complaint to the party leadership a few days after the MSF leaders hurled abuses against us. The party did not take any action against them.

Her statement assumes significance as it came two days after the IUML reconstituted the state committee of Haritha on Sunday.

She said the girls remained silent all these days as they thought it would affect the party's image. "We did not want to tarnish the party's image in public. Hence we remained silent all these days," she said.

IUML had dissolved Haritha's state committee in which Najma was the general secretary after it rejected the high command's demand to withdraw the complaint filed with the

women's commission.

It was a complaint filed by a group of Haritha leaders before the Women's Commission against MSF state president P K Nawaz and two other leaders that provoked the parent party to act against the state panel of Haritha.

The Kozhikode city police arrested Navas last Friday acting on the instructions of the women’s commission.