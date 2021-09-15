Kerala eases restrictions in Nipah containment zones as more samples test negative

Published: September 15, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Police closes the road at Kulamadu junction in Kozhikode after a 12-year-old boy dies of the Nipah virus here. Photo: Sajeesh Sankar/Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to ease restrictions in the containment zones of Kozhikode district where a 12-year old child had succumbed to the Nipah virus infection.

The decision was taken as the incubation period of 14 days was over and no new cases have been reported from the region.

"However, ward 9 in the Chathamangalam panchayat will continue to be a containment zone. The decision was taken as per the direction of the medical board and the expert committee," state health minister Veena George said in a release.

The minister also said that the COVID-19 vaccination, which was stopped after the Nipah outbreak will restart from Wednesday.

"Further vaccination will take place as per an action plan. Those with symptoms must not go for vaccination. There are 9,593 people in the containment zone who are yet to get the first dose of vaccine," the minister said.

She also informed that three more samples of close contacts of the deceased child came back negative. Currently, 143 samples have been tested negative.

The Health department was on a high vigil since September 4 when the 12-year old child was found infected with the Nipah virus. The three-km-radius from his house was cordoned off and house-to-house surveillance was conducted and samples were tested.

The child succumbed to infected on September 5 early morning.  

