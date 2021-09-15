Body of Thrissur boy found in abandoned house nearly six months after he vanished

Thalikulam (Thrissur): The body of Amal Krishna, the teenager who was reported missing six months ago, was seen at an abandoned house at Thalikulam in Thrissur district. He had vanished while accompanying his mother to a bank at Vadanappally.

The house, situated at Padoor near Thalikulam school ground, where the body was found, belonged to an expatriate and it has been unoccupied for the last 15 years.

Though the compound was cleaned quite often, nobody used to enter the house. This property comes within a 10 km radius of Amal's residence at Chettuva. A trader, who came there as he scouted property to start a hotel, found the body in the house in a decomposed state, partially resting on the floor while his head was entwined in a rope.

Amal's ATM card, mobile phone and photograph were recovered from the house. These were carried by him while going to the bank with his mother.

The SIM card was found broken while photograph was found wrapped in a plastic cover. The handwriting of the address and phone number written on the wall was identified as that of Amal by one of his relatives.

The police would officially confirm it as Amal's body only after getting the results of DNA test even though they had found it to be Amal's body based on the evidence collected so far.

Post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

It was on March 18 that Amal, a Plus-One student of St.Joseph's Higher Secondary School, Pavaratty, and the elder son of expatriate Sanoj and librarian Silpa was found missing.

Silpa and Amal had accounts in two banks. Amal was waiting outside when the mother went to the bank where she has an account. But while exiting from the bank, Silpa did not find him.

He had accompanied his mother to rectify an ATM card glitch.

A few weeks before his disappearance, Rs 10,000 was drawn from his bank account two times using an online app.

The police inquiry for the last six months did not make any headway.