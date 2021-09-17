Kerala HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of fake lawyer, asks her to surrender

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a woman accused of misrepresenting herself as a qualified lawyer and practising in a district court here without a license for nearly two years.

Justice Shircy V dismissed the plea and asked her to surrender before the investigating officers.

The court, which had earlier rejected her plea against arrest, asked police to arrest her in case she refuses to surrender.

The state had opposed the anticipatory bail plea on the ground that the woman appeared as a lawyer in various criminal cases, contested in bar elections and was elected as the association's librarian and also accepted a few briefs of the state government, all on the basis of her fake and forged documents which portrayed her as a qualified lawyer.

The state told the court that the woman has been booked for offences that are non-bailable and therefore, no interim protection from arrest should be granted to her.

The woman had earlier attempted to surrender before a magisterial court in Alappuzha under the belief that she would be released on bail, but when the likelihood of getting any relief appeared bleak, she fled from the courtroom.

According to the Alappuzha Bar Association, which revoked her membership and also passed a resolution that none of their members would represent her, she had not even completed her Bachelor of Law course and was impersonating as a lawyer for around two years.

The association also lodged a complaint with the police which registered a case of cheating against her.