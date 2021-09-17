Siblings drown at Omanapuzha in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Anagha (10) and Abhijith (11).

Alappuzha: Two siblings drowned at Omanapuzha near Mararikulam in the district on Friday.

Abhijith (11) and Anagha (10), children of Napoleon of Naaluthaikkal died by drowning reportedly while swimming near the sea with other children.

It is understood that they had gone there to watch the construction of a sea wall.

The locals learned about the incident by hearing the screams of other children. Attempts made to rescue the children did not succeed.

Their mother Ann Maria is a nurse in Kuwait while Napoleon is a fisherman. Ajith is the eldest son of the couple.

