Veteran Kerala journalist KM Roy no more

Kochi: Veteran Kerala Journalist and K M Roy passed away at his residence around 3.30 pm at Kadavanthra in Kochi on Saturday.

Roy started his journalism career at the Malayalam daily Keralaprakasham in 1961 as a subeditor while pursuing his master's degree from the Maharajas College, Ernakulam.

Later on, he worked with the newspapers such as Deshabandhu, Keralabhushanam, the Economic Times, the Hindu, and Mangalam. He had also worked at the news agency UNI.

He had retired as the General Editor of the Malayalam daily Mangalam.

K M Roy was the founder secretary of the Kottayam Press Club.

He had served as the president of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists two times and as the secretary-general of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists for four years from 1984.