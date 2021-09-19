Child marriage reported in Malappuram; parents, husband booked

Malappuram: A child marriage was reported from the district between a minor girl and a 25-year old man following which a case was registered against the parents of the girl and her husband among others, police said.

Both the minor girl and the man belong to the minority community.

A case was registered on Saturday at the Karuvarakundu police station against the parents of the girl, her husband, the groom's parents and others who helped conduct the wedding, SHO Manoj Parayatta told PTI.

He further said that all those who participated in the wedding, which includes the caterers, videographers and even the guests, would be liable to be prosecuted under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as they all have cooperated in conducting the marriage by being a part of it.

He said the offence of conducting a child marriage carries a penal punishment of up to five years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the official, the wedding took place a week ago and based on secret information, various other departments and the police jointly carried out the initial probe and thereafter, a case was lodged.

Presently, the girl is staying with her parents, the officer said.

No arrests have been made as of now and the police are investigating the matter.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was passed 15 years ago.