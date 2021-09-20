Herd of 17 elephants shows up at under-construction IIT Palakkad campus

Palakkad: A herd of 17 elephants showed up at the under-construction IIT campus here early Monday morning and were later herded back to the nearby forest.

The Palakkad district forest officer told PTI that after forest officials reached the area the pachyderms were guided into the forest by using firecrackers.

He said the incident happened for the first time and no one was injured nor was any structure damaged.

The officer said once the campus construction is over, then a wall can be built around it to keep the elephants out.

He also said that the herd was living in the forest and had not come there from anywhere else.