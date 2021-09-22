Chengara struggle leader Laha Gopalan passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 22, 2021 12:26 PM IST Updated: September 22, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Laha Gopalan

Pathanamthitta: Laha Gopalan, the leader of the Chengara land  agitation, passed away on Wednesday. He was 72. 

Gopalan was under treatment for COVID-19 and was afflicted  by other ailments too.

In 2007 he led from the front an agitation of landless people to reclaim the estate land belonging to the Harrisons Malayalam Limited, a corporate giant in the agricultural field. 

The agitation came to be known as the Chengara Samaram or Chengara Struggle as it was waged near this place in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

