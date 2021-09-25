Now, 8 more RTO services for vehicle owners go fully online in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a swift move, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has put eight more services offered by the Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in Kerala completely in online mode.

These services included address change in RC book, change of ownership of the vehicle, granting of duplicate RC book and NOC of vehicles, cancellation and approval of hypothecation as well as renewal and variation of the permit, except for stage carriage vehicles.

Earlier, even after applying online, the motorists had to go to the RTO in person to submit old RC book before receiving the new one. There were widespread complaints that this had led to corruption at the official level and interference of agents. But the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had justified it by saying that there were chances of rampant misuse of old RC books.

But now the MVD has opted for faceless online services after getting the advice from experts that there is nothing to worry about any kind of foul play using the RC book since everything has turned digital and any malpractice can be detected instantaneously.

Central diktat ignored



Under the e-Parivahan website of the Union Surface Transport Ministry, all government services related to vehicles are offered through online mode. The public does not have to go to the RTO as per this faceless online service.



As per the arrangement, one official processes the application and the other official approves it. But in Kerala, much uproar was made by a section of the staff, saying that the two-tier system as per the new online method would create loss of job for many staff at the RTO. So, the State Government introduced a three-tier system in which the service of one more official was ensured.

Though the Central Government had objected to the decision by citing chances of corruption, the Kerala government has not yet shown any inclination to budge.