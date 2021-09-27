Heavy rain lashes Kerala, yellow alert in 11 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow alert in 11 districts of Kerala for Monday as the southern state received heavy rainfall since Sunday night.

The weather department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, while a green alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam districts.

Yellow alerts indicate 6 to 11 cm of rainfall in a day that could worsen over coming days. Green alert means no warning.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Monday said cyclonic storm 'Gulab' has weakened into a deep depression after crossing Andhra-Odisha coast.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Monday morning, deep depression lay centered at over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh about 110 km south-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 140 km west-northwest of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression during next 12 hours.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha.

Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema are also likely.

Squally wind, speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph, very likely to prevail over Westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts during next six hours and decrease thereafter.

Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha districts during next six hours and decrease thereafter.

As sea condition will be rough to very rough, meteorologists have advised fishermen not to venture into sea for next 12 hours.