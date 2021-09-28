KSRTC to continue students concession when schools reopen

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju.

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister Antony Raju said that students concession on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services will continue.

The decision was announced in the wake of ongoing discussions between various departments in preparation for reopening schools in Kerala from November 1.

The state government has also planned to launch KSRTC's Bond (Bus on Demand) services for school children. Minister Raju said that the proposal has been agreed in principle.

RELATED ARTICLES

"Not all schools can afford buses and they are anyway costly. The bond services will be useful for them," said Antony Raju.

The minister also informed that his department has recommended the Finance Ministry to provide a Road Tax exemption for school vehicles operated by educational institutions for the period between 1-10-2020 and 30-9-2021.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout