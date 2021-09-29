Security provided to 'antique dealer' Monson’s houses on Behera’s directive

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police took “special care” in carrying out investigations against Monson Mavungal on the one hand and providing high security for his houses in Kaloor and Alappuzha on the other.

Soon after visiting Monson’s house, the then state police chief Loknath Behera ordered an intelligence probe against him in May 2019. Subsequently, the SPC directed the police to provide security to his house. Based on the directive issued by Behara in June 2019, the Kochi police and Alappuzha district police chief provided security to Monson's houses in Kaloor and in Cherthala.

The decision to provide security raised doubts about the credibility, intention and impartiality of the probe carried out by the police into Monson's antique collections and source of his financial transactions.

Soon after Behara and ADGP Manoj Abraham’s visit to Monson’s house in Kaloor, the latter gave an application seeking surveillance of his houses. The official documents reveal that Behera had provided security to the house in view of the presence of costly and rare antique articles in the house.

The Alappuzha district SP had pointed out that only Monson’s wife and her maid lived in Cherthala house and it did not contain any antique articles. However, the district police informed the State Police Chief and intelligence chief in November 2019 that based on the directions received from the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram security had been provided to the house.