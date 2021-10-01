Former Chief Secretary CP Nair passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST Updated: October 01, 2021 11:37 AM IST
CP Nair

Former Chief Secretary and author CP Nair passed away on Friday. He was 81.

Chellappan Parameswaran Nair was the member of the Administrative Reforms Commission.

He headed the Committee to rewrite the half century old Kerala Education Act and Rules ( KEAR).

He also served as the Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board.

He was the son of renowned playwright and short story writer N P Chellappan Nair.

Belonging to the civil service batch of 1962, he held the posts of Home Secretary and Labour Secretary in Government of Kerala. As Labour Secretary, he was instrumental in setting up of most of the Welfare Boards for workers. 

The funeral is expected to take place on Saturday.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout