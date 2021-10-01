Monson admits antiques are fake, Kareena Kapoor’s car part of vehicle collection

Kochi: The main accused in the antique fraud case Monson Mavunkal has admitted that the antiques in his possession are fake, the Crime Branch informed on Thursday.

The entire Thursday was spent by the investigators in grilling Monson besides evidence collection. After taking his voice samples in the morning, the accused was taken to his Kaloor residence for collecting evidence.



The officials of the archeology department joined the Crime Branch team to examine the antique pieces at his house.

Meanwhile, Monson’s former driver Netoor Ajith and the middleman Santosh who supplied antique articles to the accused, reached the Crime Branch office at Tripunithura. Besides, the complainants Shameer, Anoop, Rajeev also arrived to give more evidence in the case.

Monson was brought back to the Crime Branch office at 5 pm and the grilling continued subsequently.

Though Monson has admitted that the antique pieces were fake, he is tight-lipped about his financial transactions. He was also questioned by Crime Branch officials along with the complainants.

Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith, who came to Monson’s residence in Kaloor to directly evaluate the progress of the investigations, carried out an inspection in the house.

Kareena Kapoor’s car part of vehicle collection

Cherthala: A luxury car registered in the name of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor also figures in Monsoon’s vehicle collection.

The Porsche car with Maharashtra registration, has been lying in Cherthala police station premises for the past one year. The vehicle was impounded by the police in October 2020, in connection with a case pertaining to renting out the vehicle.

It is not clear yet as to how the 2007 model car came in Monson’s possession.