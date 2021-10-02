More Congress leaders set to join CPM: Vijayaraghavan

Thiruvananthapuram: More Congress leaders in Kerala are expected to join the CPM in the coming days. This was disclosed by CPM acting secretary A Vijayraghavan after the state secretariat meeting at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally welcome the Congress leaders who had already joined the CPM and those who are scheduled to join soon, at a public reception to be held at the Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayraghavan said.

The CPM state secretariat reportedly has decided to make maximum gains out of the current troubles in the Congress.

Vijayaraghavan said senior leader Kapil Sibal’s experience clearly indicated how the Congress was humiliating and isolating those who were speaking for democracy within the party.

"The Congress is tending to defeat itself when the political situation in the country calls for a mass protest against the ruling BJP at the Centre," he said.

Rahul, Sudhakaran targeted

Rahul Gandhi, MP, who does not hold any post in the party, is removing and appointing (Congress) chief ministers according to his whims and fancies. He has turned into a leader who has rights but no responsibilities, Vijayaraghavan said.

The CPM leader said that the situation in the Congress had come to such a pass that in Kerala even a leader like V M Sudheeran had to resign from his post to express his personal opinion.

Chennithala who has no posts, has now resigned from the positions that he held in some Trusts, he added referring to the former relinquishing posts held in party-affiliated organisations.

Vijayaragahvan said the accused in cheating and fraud cases are close to K Sudhakaran, the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

He took a dig at Sudhakaran saying that though Kerala had a number of skilled practitioners of medicine, the latter knew only about Monson Mankulam, a fraud arrested last Sunday by the Crime Branch.

The KPCC president’s lack of clarity in explaining issues reflect the state of affairs in the Congress today.

However, when asked about the allegations against former DGP Lokanath Behara, Vijayaraghavan couldn't give a clear reply.

The CPM state secretariat decided to organise campaign for safeguarding Kerala’s secular fabric.

Vijayaraghavan also conveyed the party had collected Rs 6.65 crore as part of the Tripura Solidarity Fund.

Former KPCC secretary Solomon Alex who left the Congress a couple of days ago was seen at the AKG Centre on Friday.