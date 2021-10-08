KSRTC to roll out 'Grama Vandi' on routes drawn by local bodies

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has announced a 'Grama Vandi' project through which it aims to operate Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services along currently nonexistent bus routes, especially in the rural areas.

Explaining the details of the project in the Assembly on Friday, Minister for Transport, Antony Raju said that local self-governing bodies can enter into an annual agreement with the corporation by agreeing to bear the cost of fuel.

The minister said that the buses will be operated along the routes of the local bodies' choice and the timing of the services will also be flexible. The daily minimum service distance will be 150 km.

"Based on the condition of the roads, buses with various seating capacities such as 18, 24, 28, 32 will be operated," said Antony Raju.

The contract period cannot be under a year and the local bodies should make a security deposit.

"The diesel expenses will have to be paid monthly as per the invoice furnished by KSRTC. If the payments are not timely, the service would be stopped the loss incurred by KSRTC as a consequence will be reduced from the security deposit," the minister said.

He added that one or more local bodies can jointly apply to be part of the project and priority will be given to the applications recommended by MLAs.

"If a KSRTC depot is not nearby, the services will start and stop at the office headquarters of the local body or within a kilometre of it.

"If the services do not start/end at a KSRTC depot, the respective local body should arrange facilities for the safe stay of the employees."

Individuals and organisations have also been given the option to advertise on the buses if they sponsor the service.