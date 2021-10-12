Orange alert issued for nine Kerala districts on Tuesday and Wednesday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2021 05:24 PM IST
An orange alert has been issued for nine districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. All Kerala districts south of Ernakulam are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm - 204.4 mm), as per a Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSMDA) release.

Meanwhile, yellow alert has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam on Tuesday and in Alappuzha and Kottayam on Wednesday.

Fishermen from Kerala and Lakshadweep are advised not to venture out in the sea on October 14 and 15 due to heavy rain. According to the IMD, the cyclonic effect will remain in the Arabian coast for another three days.

The districts of Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are likely to remain on orange alert until Friday.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

