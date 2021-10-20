KSEB upbeat as rains bring copious water to produce ample power

Thodupuzha: Despite leaving a trail of destruction, the two-week-long torrential rains that lashed a few parts of Kerala in the last several days have also brought a prodigious quantity of water to generate power to the tune of Rs 421.5 crore. For the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited the unexpected natural phenomenon at this time has come as a blessing in disguise.

The water inflow into the Idukki reservoir alone would help in generating power worth Rs 188 crore, KSEB estimates said.

The rains have provided enough water to generate 1053.648 million units of power. Idukki dam received water to generate 470.306 million units of power in October.

The Moolamattom Power Station, the biggest underground hydroelectric project in India, generated 192.294 million units of power, of which 14.145 million units were generated on Tuesday.

Kerala, however, has been lacking in reservoirs that could store water to generate power. Apart from Idukki and Sabarigiri, the remaining 34 stations could generate power only in small quantities.

Kerala's annual power demand has been pegged at more than 25,000 million units. The hydroelectric projects in Kerala, however, have been generating only 6,000 million units of power.

The KSEB's annual turnover from the sale of power is Rs 12,000 crore. The Board sells electricity within the State for Rs 4 a unit.