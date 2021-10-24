Illegal adoption case: Anupama's parents and four others seek anticipatory bail

Thiruvananthapuram: Anupama S Chandran's parents and four others have moved for anticipatory bail in connection with a case of forcefully taking away her newborn and handing it over for adoption.

Anupama's parents PS Jayachandran and Smitha James along with her sister and brother-in-law have sought bail as the District Court here is set to consider the case on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it is understood that tension was brewing locally inside the CPM as five of the six accused are members of the party.

Besides, Jayachandran and Smitha, their relative, Anil Kumar is also a member of the Peroorkkada Local Committee. Anil Kumar is also a former councillor of the city corporation.

Anupama had initially approached the Peroorkkad Police Station, but the police had only registered an FIR after the intervention of the state police chief.

Adoption done as per rules: Shiju Khan

Meanwhile, Shiju Khan, the General Secretary of Council for Child Welfare, told media persons that the controversial adoption of Anupama's boy child was done as per rules.

He, however, refused to comment further after being summoned by the director of Women & Child Development.