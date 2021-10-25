Crime Branch records statements of Behera, ADGP Manoj Abraham, IG Laxmana over Monson links

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 25, 2021 11:38 AM IST Updated: October 25, 2021 11:55 AM IST

Kochi: The Crime Branch on Monday recorded the statement of former DGP Lokanath Behera over the cheating case in which self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was arrested last month.

Crime Branch head S Sreejith requested Lokanath Behera, ADGP Manoj Abraham and Traffic IG G Laxmana to give their statements in writing.

Behera was asked about his visit to Monson's so-called antique museum.

RELATED ARTICLES

IG Laxmana's statement was taken amid allegations that he had used his official position to intervene in complaints against Monson. Phone conversations of the duo, which were out in  the public domain earlier, suggested their proximity.

The IG had also participated in the wedding of Monson's daughter.

ADGP Manoj Abraham was also asked to give statements regarding his visit to the fake antique dealer's home.

A native of Cherthala, Monson, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested last month by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police probing complaints that he had swindled Rs 10 crore from several people.

The victims claimed that they lost Rs 10 crore in their dealings with Monson, who allegedly earned their trust using his high-profile contacts, including politicians, top IPS officers and bureaucrats. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout