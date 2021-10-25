Is anyone listening? UN varsity says Mullaperiyar dam-break cannot be ruled out

Thiruvananthapuram: The United Nations University's Institute for Water, Environment and Health has raised the alarm about the future of the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala. According to the UN University, the Mullaperiyar dam suffers from structural issues and the possibility of a dam-break cannot be ruled out.

Moreover, the dam is located in an earthquake-prone area. Small-time earthquakes that had happened in 1979 and 2011 caused some cracks in the dam. The leakage in the dam is another cause of concern. The report also pointed out that the technology which was put into use for constructing the dam 125 years ago was obsolete compared to the sophisticated construction methods used now.

According to the report, 35 lakh people in Kerala will be directly hit in the case of a dam-break. The report came amidst the growing concern over the safety of dams in Kerala, including the one in Mullaperiyar, due to the recurring bout of heavy rains, flash floods and landslides in districts like Idukki. The Institute for Water, Environment and Health under the UN University, reviewed the security threats faced by the world’s oldest dams, especially located in India, the United States of America, France, Canada, Japan, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The report contained the details of the ongoing legal battle between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the Mullaperiyar dam issue. When the dam was commissioned in 1895, its life span was fixed as 50 years. The demand for decommissioning the dam was made following the decaying of the strength of the dam.

An amicable solution to the vexed issue has been evading all these years with Kerala and Tamil Nadu taking diametrically opposite views on the issue. Kerala claimed that the water level should be lowered as it feared the chances for a dam-break. . Tamil Nadu does not subscribe to this view.

According to the UN report, though Kerala had demanded the construction of a new dam in 2009, Tamil Nadu opposed it. The UN University has reviewed the security threat to the Mullaperiyar dam on the basis of the earlier studies made by various agencies.

OTHER MAJOR FINDINGS

More than 10,000 dams in the world have crossed a life span of 10 years. Many dams have completed 100 years of existence.

Of the total dams in the world, about 55% (32,716) of them are located in China, India, Japan and South Korea.

The average lifespan of a dam is 50 years.

In India, more than 1,115 dams will outlive the 50-year stipulated period by 2025. The lifespan of around 4,250 dams will expire by 2050. About 64 dams will become 150 year-old by 2050.

There has been a reduction in the construction of dams in the last 40 years.

The Supreme Court had earlier set up a three-member supervisory committee to resolve the disputes between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the safety of the Mullaperiyar Dam.

WILL THERE BE A NEW DAM?

The Kerala Government is currently proceeding with the official parleys on building a new dam at Mullaperiyar. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine had recently told the State Assembly that discussions would be held soon at the Chief Minister's level and at the Secretary-level on the construction of a new dam. Earlier, discussions were held at the Chief Secretary-level and the secretary- level as a follow-up of the meeting held at the CM's level.

The new dam would be constructed in such a way so as to ensure water for agriculture and other purposes in the districts of Tamil Nadu, including Theni and Ramanathapuram. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study on the new dam is progressing. The permission from the Union and Environment Ministries (MoEF) is also a prerequisite for constructing the dam.

The leaks, which were found to be dangerous, were first noted in the dam in 1977. The surkhi mixture was found heavily leaked and the dam was poised in a dangerous condition. Later, Kerala prepared the plan for the new dam, overlooking the opposition of Tamil Nadu.

About 30 boreholes were drilled and samples were collected for soil test at the site where the dam is proposed. The survey on the 50 hectares of land, which will be submerged in the water, has been completed.

A firm, Pragati Consultancy, from Andhra Pradesh was entrusted with the job of conducting the EIA study. But the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests refused permission for undertaking the EIA study. Though Kerala got permission for conducting the study at the end of a protracted legal battle, no headway was made with regard to the EIA study, except the visit of a 10-member team from Pragati Consultancy at the dam site in 2019.

Mullaperiyar dam

TN OPPOSES NEW DAM

Tamil Nadu is strongly opposing Kerala’s move to build a new dam in Mullaperiyar. Tamil Nadu says that the existing dam is strong and it wants to raise the water level of the dam from 142 to 152 feet.

Tamil Nadu has already allocated funds to strengthen the baby dam with the plan of raising the water level. But it complains that Kerala is creating obstacles. The court had ruled that any decision on a new dam should be taken jointly by both the States.

The officials from Tamil Nadu say that Kerala is violating the court order. Though Kerala wrote letters to the Tamil Nadu Government several times seeking permission for constructing a new dam, there was no reply.

EARTHQUAKES A MATTER OF SERIOUS CONCERN

Earthquakes occur occasionally in the catchment areas of the Mullaperiyar dam. An earthquake of the magnitude of 2.3 on the Richter scale shook the region last July.

The earthquake struck at 8.50 pm and 9.02 pm on the day in places like Peermed, Vandiperiyar, Kumali and Peruvanthanam. The quake that struck at 8.50 pm lasted for five seconds with the accompaniment of a thunderous sound. The windows and doors of homes nearby shook and the utensils fell on the ground from the impact of the earthquake.

File photo

PARLIAMENTARY PANEL SEEKS MORE DAMS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has recently suggested that more dams should be built in Kerala. The committee suggested that the Union Ministry of Water Resources should work in tandem with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to address the concerns of the Kerala Government by holding consultation with various environmental groups to resolve the dispute over the construction of new dams.

The recommendation came after the delegation by the State Government informed the panel that an environmental lobby is thwarting the construction plan of new dams in Kerala.

The parliamentary panel also asked the Central Water Resources Ministry to play the role of a constructive and unbiased mediator between Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the Mullaperiyar issue. While urging the ministry to make a sincere intervention to resolve the issue, the panel asked the ministry to report to it all the steps taken so far in the issue.