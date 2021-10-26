More rain likely in Kerala, Yellow alert in 12 districts; dam shutters remain raised

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The national weather agency has sounded Yellow alert in 12 districts excluding Kannur and Kasaragod.

It has also sounded an Yellow alert in 11 districts on Wednesday. The three districts not on this list are Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

An Yellow alert denotes heavy rainfall of 6-11 cm.

Reports have also emerged about the formation of yet another depression over the Arabian Sea.

Weathermen inform that if the depression strengthens, Kerala will likely see another spell of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has informed that thunderstorms and gusty winds with speed reaching 40 kmph is likely at one of two places, especially in the coastal districts.

However, the state government has not declared a ban on trawling activities yet.

The State has been battered by a slew of landslides and floods in recent weeks after incessant rains in the region.

Forty-two lives have been lost to various rain-related incidents across the state including two major landslides were reported in Kottayam's Koottickal and Idukki's Kokkayar.

According to the KSDMA, at least 90 houses were destroyed and over 700 were partially damaged.

Experts attribute the extreme weather events to various causes, including the warming of the seas, unabated development and delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

The southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Monday, making it the seventh-most delayed retreat since 1975, according to the national weather agency.

Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains (Thulavarsham as it is known locally) commenced over southeast Peninsular India bringing rains to Tamil Nadu.

Kerala has already received more rain than what is usually received in the period from October 1 - December 31.

Shutters of 21 dams in Kerala remain raised



The shutters of 21 dams in the State, including five dams of the KSEB and 16 dams run by the Irrigation Department, remain raised even though these past few days have not seen much rain.



But given the low inflow of water into these dams, only less water is currently being released.

A Red alert exists in the KSEB-run dams at Ponmudi, Sholayar, Kudala, Kallarkutty and Lower Periyar.

All these dams now hold 91-100 per cent of the total water storage capacity.

A Blue alert is in force in Anayirangal while an Orange alert has been sounded for Idukki, Mattupetty, Peringalkuthu and Anathodu (Sabarigiri) projects.

A Red alert has also been sounded for 12 of the 16 dams under the control of the Irrigation Department while an Orange alert exists for the other four - Chulliyar, Malampuzha, Meenkara and Mangalam dams.

The water level at Idukki dam was 2398.12 feet above sea level on Monday.