Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner-up Anjana die in car accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2021 08:08 AM IST Updated: November 01, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Kochi: The 2019 Miss Kerala winner Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan died in a car accident near Vytilla here on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 1 am in front of Holiday Inn on the Ernakulam Bypass. 

The car met with the accident when it swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle and flipped over, the police informed.

Ansi Kabeer hailed from Alamcode in Thiruvananthapuram's Attingal. Anjana Shajan hailed from Thrissur. 

Both women died immediately after the accident. Out of the two co-passengers, one person is critical. Both are currently under treatment at the Ernakulam Medical Centre. 

The mortal remains of the deceased are kept at the morgue here.

