Kerala to launch door-to-door survey to identify extremely poor families

Thiruvananthapuram: In its bid to eradicate extreme poverty, the Kerala Government is set to commence a door-to-door survey of impoverished or vulnerable communities.

In the ward-based survey being planned separate lists based on various criteria such as community (SC/ST), coastal population, physically and mentally challenged, those unable to work and families without the primary breadwinner (either dead or abandoned) would be drawn up.

Steps to prepare a list of probable targets would begin this month after holding talks with ward-level people's committees, social workers, and neighbourhood groups affiliated to Kudumbashree, a popular poverty eradication and women empowerment programme.

Enumerators assigned to find the extremely poor section in Kerala will even record the height and weight of all members of Scheduled Tribe families.

The government has ordered a revisit of families if any information has been left out.

The information collected would be fed to a mobile app before geo-tagging the residence to ensure that the details were collected in person.

Guidelines



A handbook that has charted out the guidelines for the survey has mandated that only female enumerators should measure the height and weight of women family members.



The enumerators would be visiting homes only in the presence of senior members of the family.