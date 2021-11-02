Rage of Congress: Kochi ex-Mayor Tony Chammany, 6 others booked for vandalising actor Joju's car

Congress leader and former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany and six others were booked by the police for vandalising the car of Malayalam film actor Joju George on Monday in connection with a road blockade amid a protest against the fuel price hike.

The Maradu police have filed an FIR against seven people led by Chammany. They have been charged with non-bailable offences and are likely to be arrested soon. The case was registered based on the complaint filed by the actor.

Former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany in front of Joju George's car. Photo: Manroama

According to the FIR, the accused intercepted the actor's vehicle, manhandled him, and hurled abuses.

The protesters smashed the window panes of Joju's car, as per the FIR.

Kochi city witnessed high drama on Monday as a protest organised by the Congress against fuel price hike escalated into a confrontation between actor Joju George and party activists.

Police had to escort Joju away from Vyttila after irate Congress workers refused to let him go. The rear windshield of the actor's car was smashed.

The Congress had blocked the Edappally-Vyttila bypass in protest against the fuel price hike. Traffic came to a halt on the busy road from Edappally to Vyttila after the Congress protest started. Joju confronted the protesters as the agitation dragged on for over an hour. It led to a verbal duel between him and the Congress activists. The protesters vandalised his car in the melee.

Though the Congress leaders alleged that Joju was under the influence of alcohol, medical tests later disproved this charge.

Congress leaders allege that Joju was trying to undermine the protest for the common man. The issue escalated into a clash between the opposition party and the film fraternity after KPCC president K Sudhakaran called Joju a street goon. Filmmakers B Unnikrishnan and M Padmakumar came out in support of the actor and condemned the PCC chief's stance.

The police are likely to record the statement of Joju on Tuesday. After that the police will decide if more Congress leaders have to be booked.

The police are yet to register a case based on the complaint filed by the Congress that the actor verbally abused activists of the Mahila Congress. They will take a call on the complaint after examining the visuals of the incident.