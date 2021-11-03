Heavy rain likely across Kerala for two days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Representational image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rain is likely across Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department has declared an orange alert (very heavy rain) on Wednesday for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. A yellow alert (heavy rain) has been declared in the districts of Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

An orange alert (very heavy rain) will be in force in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts on Thursday (Nov 4).

As per the weather department, rough sea and heavy winds are expected. Fishing in the sea has been banned till tomorrow.  

