IMD issues orange alert for five Kerala districts on Nov 11

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2021 04:55 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for five Kerala districts namely Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad on November 11 (Thursday).

Isolated heavy rains (115.6mm-204.4mm) is expected over 24 hours in these districts, informed the Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

Even though yellow alerts have been issued for all other districts except Kozhikode, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, the department has said that isolated heavy rains can be expected in hilly areas.

Those residing in hilly areas have been urged to maintain vigil as landslides and flooding are likely to occur in vulnerable spots.

Local bodies where landslides and floods were reported between 2018-2020 have been told to stay alert. Rehabilitation camps must be set up as instructed in the orange book of disaster management 2021 by keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, the weather department said.

