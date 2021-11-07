Fight against COVID-19, Nipah earns former Health Minister Shailaja Manorama Newsmaker Award

Kochi: The Newsmaker Award of Manorama News for the year 2020 was presented to former Health Minister of Kerala K K Shailaja by film star Mammootty at a grand ceremony held here on Saturday.

Accepting the award, Shailaja said that she dedicates the honour to all the health professionals and workers who joined her in the fight against major calamities such as COVID-19 pandemic, Nipah outbreak and Ockhi cyclone.

“During my term as health minister, the state faced a number of daunting challenges. Any other person holding the post would have no option but to find solutions to those problems,” she said.

Shailaja also said that during her term, she had launched efforts to set up a dedicated team of doctors, nurses and officials to bring about comprehensive changes in the state’s health sector.

About her non-inclusion in the present LDF government, the former health minister said that she was first and foremost a member of her party, the CPM. “Positions come and go. When I switch from the role of a minister to that of an ordinary party activist, it gives me more opportunities to work among the people,” said Shailaja.

“Moreover, Mammootty had advised me not to react in an emotional manner to the public discussions after I did not find a place in the current ministry,” she disclosed.

Regarding the position of women in society, Shailaja said that even while gender equality is in the limelight, girl children are given second preference over boys and anti-women sentiment is widely prevalent. “All this has to change,” she stressed.

‘What makes Shailaja special?’

Speaking at the event, Mammootty revealed what made Shailaja so special to all Keralites. “Before Nipah and COVID-19 struck, no such diseases existed in the state and so there was no minister like Shailaja,” the actor commented.

“Shailaja is the same person while she was the minister and also now, when she is not,” pointed out Mammootty.

She could earn the love and respect of the people in Kerala by offering them solace during each health crisis. The Manorama Newsmaker award stresses this fact, said the popular star.

News Director of Manorama News Johny Lukose was the moderator at the question-and-answer session held as part of the award ceremony. Those who spoke included Malayala Manorama Executive Editor Jayant Mammen Mathew and KLM Axiva Finvest Director Shibu Thekkumpuram. MMTV CEO P R Satheesh presented a memento to Mammootty.

The ceremony would be telecast on Manorama News at 9pm on Sunday.