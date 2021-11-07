Maoist leader Murukeshan arrested in Kannur, handed over to NIA

Kannur: Maoist leader Murukeshan, wanted in a case related to weapons training at Edakkara in Kerala in 2017, was arrested on Sunday and handed over to the National Investigation Agency, police said.

He was apprehended during a raid, based on a tip-off, they said.

"He is an accused in the 2017 Edakkara case registered by the NIA. He was known by various aliases, including Gautham and Murukeshan. The NIA will conduct further interrogation and investigation," Kannur city police commissioner R Illango told the media.

Police said he was also a messenger for various Maoists groups.

Two others were also taken into custody along with him, but they do not have any Maoist connection, police said.

