Mullaperiyar dam: Kerala government freezes order permitting tree felling

Thiruvananthapuram: The controversial order permitting Tamil Nadu to cut trees downstream of an auxiliary dam near the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar reservoir has been frozen till further notice, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said on Sunday.

Saseendran said the government learned of the development only after the Chief Minister's Office received a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin thanking Kerala for allowing that state to cut down 15 trees.

''If there is such a situation, then it should be informed to the government. As far as I understand, the Chief Minister's office, Irrigation Minister's office or my office are not aware of such a decision," Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran told the media here.

"There is a lapse. From the news reports, I understand that permission was granted and they have started felling trees. We have sought a report from officials concerned,'' the minister added.

No tree felling has been reported from the region though.

The minister clarified that granting permission to fell trees was "a serious fall" on part of the forest officials and that strict action will be taken against all.

"It is not enough for forest officials alone to know such important things. They are not above the government," the minister added.

The minister does not have the power to suspend an officer of the Indian Forest Service though.

What action should be taken against the officers will be examined after receiving the report of the Wildlife Conservator, the minister said.

"There is no allegation of collusion with Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala share a cordial relationship. We will not allow any damage to this relationship, the minister added.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine too has said that he was not aware of the permission given to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, former minister and UDF MLA PJ Joseph said it was unbelievable that a bureaucrat has issued such an order. ''Then the minister has no right to remain in that post. The said order should be withdrawn.''

BJP state chief K Surendran also came out against the order and said the state government plans to make the officials a scapegoat in the issue.

''The CM and Saseendran are fooling the people of the state. They knew about the order,'' Surendran alleged.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that permission to fell trees was given with the consent of the Chief Minister's office.

He said that the argument that the Forest Minister did not know of the order is strange.

"Both the Chief Minister and AK Saseendran are lying. The government cannot escape by blaming the officials," Chennithala said.

In his letter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he has been informed by officers of the Water Resources department, a portfolio held by Duraimurugan, that the permission for felling the 15 trees has been granted by the Forest Department of Kerala.

Stalin also reiterated Tamil Nadu's commitment to undertake all steps needed to further strengthen the Mullaperiyar Dam and ensure the safety of the people living downstream in Kerala.

Tamil Nadu had sought permission to axe the trees to facilitate the strengthening of the auxiliary dam at Mullaperiyar.

Stalin had also requested his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to expedite the other important requests from Tamil Nadu - permission to repair the road between Vandiperiyar and Periyar Dam site and to transport necessary materials.

This was the only land route to the dam site and hence these road works were essential to convey the materials and machinery to carry out the repair and strengthening works, he said.

Amid his state's ongoing standoff with Kerala over the Mullaperiyar dam issue, Duraimurugan had on Friday said the water level in the reservoir would be raised to 152 feet after strengthening the auxiliary dam.

Both states are at loggerheads over the stability of the century-old structure, with Kerala insisting that it was not strong while Tamil Nadu says that is not the case.