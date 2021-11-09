Kochi: The probe into the November 1 Kochi Bypass accident in which three people, including two noted fashion models, were killed in a car crash is on. On Tuesday, police were seen conducting investigations and checking CCTV footage at a hotel in Fort Kochi where the four riders, including the driver who is the sole survivor, had attended a party before their fateful journey.

Probe is on to learn if any intoxicants were used.

The injured driver was arrested on Monday as a police probe revealed he was intoxicated while at the wheel that fateful night.

Abdul Rahman (25) was booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and the Indian Penal Code. He was charged under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) and section 304 of IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

"Rahman suffered only minor injuries as he was wearing the seat belt and also due to the airbag. The result of his blood samples showed that he was drunk at the time of the accident," police said.

Three others in the car died in the accident that occurred at around 1 am in front of Holiday Inn on the Ernakulam Bypass. The 2019 Miss Kerala winner Ansi Kabeer (25) and runner-up Anjana Shajan (24) died on the spot in the accident. A third passenger KA Mohammad Aashiqan (25) succumbed to injuries on Sunday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The car hit a tree when it swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle and flipped over.