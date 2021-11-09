Kozhikode: Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passed away here on Tuesday.

She was 75.

She was admitted on Monday night to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after she reported difficulty in breathing. She suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment and was declared dead.

Sharada began her acting career with theatre. She made her film debut with Angakkuri in 1979. She, later acted in over 100 movies and several TV serials.

She worked predominantly in the Malayalam movie industry and was seen in films like Sallapam, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Kutty Srank, Ennu Ninte Moideen.

She was last seen in Sreevalsan J Menon's short film 'Jara'.