Air hostess arrested at Karipur for smuggling bid, over 2kg gold seized

Our Correspondent
Published: November 10, 2021 10:00 AM IST Read In Malayalam

Karipur: Over 2kg gold was seized from an Air India Express air hostess at the Calicut International Airport here.

The gold was being smuggled in a paste form by the air hostess identified by the Customs as P Shahana, 30. She belongs to Chunkathara in Malappuram district.

The air hostess has been arrested. She was on duty on the Sharjah-Calicut Air India Express flight that arrived here on Tuesday evening.

About 2.054kg gold was derived from the 2.4kg gold paste seized, the Customs revealed.

The gold was worth Rs 99 lakh at current market price.

The seizure was made after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Kozhikode was alerted about the smuggling. The Air Customs Intelligence too was part of the checks.

