Sabarimala all set for Mandala season, detailed guidelines issued for smooth conduct

Sabarimala: The Lord Ayyapa Temple at Sabarimala is all set for the 41-day Mandala Season commencing from next Monday (Nov 15) and concluding with the Mandala Puja slated for December 26. The police will open five special counters at Nilakkal for spot booking by devotees who fail to get slots for viewing the deity ('darshan') through the virtual queue system.

About 10 counters will be opened for checking the documents of those devotees who have already booked darshan through the virtual queue. When a pilgrim books darshan through the virtual queue system, he will be notified then and there itself about the report timing at Nilakkal.

Those who have applied for spot booking will be allowed to have darshan in the slots that come vacant following the non-reporting of the devotees, who have booked darshan through virtual queue, at Nilakkal on time. Those who want to avail themselves of spot booking will have to wait at Nilakkal for some time to get slots, if any.

Mandala Kalam

Mandala Kalam or Mandala Season pilgrimage to the hill shrine commences from the first day of the Vrishchikam month and ends on the 11 day of the Dhanu month as per the traditional Malayalam calendar. This period coincides to mid-November to mid-December. (A mandala is a period of approximately 40 days.)

Mandala Puja will be held on December 26, Sunday. It is often observed on 11th or 12th day of the Dhanu month.

General guidelines