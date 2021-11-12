Rain: Orange alert in 6 Kerala districts on Saturday, may open Cheruthoni dam shutters

Kochi: The north-east monsoon has been active over Kerala and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala on November 13 and for five districts on November 14 indicating heavy rains.

The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

The well-marked low pressure area over north Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood weakened into a low pressure area and lay over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood on Friday.

After travelling from ocean to land, the system had weakened to settle as a low pressure area that will continue to bring in rain in parts of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Gulf of Thailand and its neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westwards with height. It is likely to emerge into south Andaman Sea and under its influence, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood by November 13.

"It is likely to move northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal on November 15," the IMD said.

The IMD website says Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.

Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the state has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.

(with inputs from PTI)