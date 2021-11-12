New recruits to Kerala govt service to pledge loyalty to Constitution

Thiruvananthapuram: Hereafter, new recruits to the Kerala Government Service may have to take pledge bearing true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.

This recommendation is contained in the report of the fourth Administrative Reforms Commission Report aimed at improving the efficiency of the government employees, which was approved by the Cabinet the other day.

The state government may also put in place a system for in-house training for the staff on administrative matters on the lines of the training being imparted by the central government to its employees. The responsibility of the training would be vested with the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. The academic support would be given by the Institute of Management in Government (IMG), the top training institute of the Government of Kerala.

The government will consider introducing certificate and diploma courses of the Indira Gandhi National Open University under the aegis of the IMG .

No account number restrictions on Saturday

The Treasury director has issued an order allowing transactions for all service pensioners on Saturdays.

However, the present arrangement of transactions based on the account numbers between Monday to Friday will continue. The changes have been made in the wake of Saturday being made a working day.