ED registers case against Monson Mavunkal

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday registered a case against Monson Mavunkal, who has now become a household name on account of his fake antique collections, and two others in connection with fraud.

Currently under judicial custody, Mavunkal was arrested by the Crime Branch from his home-cum-museum in September after victims approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, complaining that they were swindled of Rs 10 crore by the accused, who managed to even take the top Kerala Police officials for a ride.

The ED has asked the Crime Branch for details of their probe as they have now found out that black money was in circulation in his business.

Mavunkal sought to impress his high-profile guests by showcasing antiques in his collection which he claimed included the "staff of Moses" and "two of the 30 silver coins that were taken by Judas to cheat Jesus Christ".

Police said that he had showcased these "rare" items - a throne said to be used by Tipu Sultan, as well as a huge collection of old Qurans, Bibles (Old Testament and New Testament), and old handwritten copies of Bhagavad Gita.

Mavunkal used to bring several VIPs to his palatial residence, a part of which was converted into museum to house his 'precious' antiques.

Meanwhile, the ED has also asked for details of the complainants against Mavunkal, which eventually led to his arrest by the Crime Branch police as the ED suspects large amounts of money has changed hands between him and the victims.